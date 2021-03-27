Back to listings 26 March 2021 12:00 Nord Pool applauds decision to add new German capacities to Single Intraday Coupling

Nord Pool, Europe's leading power market, is today celebrating a long-awaited decision by the German Transmission System Operators (TSOs) to provide infinite German internal capacity to the Single Intraday Coupling (SIDC) in the time period 15:00 - 18:00 CET.

This change means that, after a short testing phase, market participants will be able to trade inside the German/Luxembourg bidding zone without any limitation, across all four German TSO areas. As a result, market participants will soon be able to trade based on combined orders from both active power exchanges in Germany from 15:00h on the day before delivery - three hours earlier than today.

This is a hugely important change, and one which Nord Pool has actively lobbied for, for several years, as it delivers a trading situation which is much closer to full and open competition between power exchanges than has previously been the case in Germany.

Under the newly agreed arrangements, both of the power exchanges operating in the German intraday market have committed to use the XBID system from 15:00 each day, meaning they will provide all orders received from their market participants entirely to the system's shared order book. No power exchange will be allowed to operate a local order book in parallel to the XBID system's shared order book from 15.00 onwards.

Welcoming the change, Marianne Wergeland Jenssen, Director Markets at Nord Pool, said: 'Though it has sometimes felt like an uphill struggle, this important change in German intraday trading is something we at Nord Pool have been campaigning for, for years. It is an important move towards opening up the German intraday market to true competition between power exchanges; that's good news for Nord Pool's many central western European customers.'

Pietro Rabassi, Nord Pool's Director Central European Markets, added: 'This is a very welcome step on the way to broader and fairer intraday market competition in Germany. We would like to thank all market participants and industry associations that have supported us in campaigning for this important change, and a special thanks to the German TSOs for making this happen. We will continue to lobby for a fully shared order book in the central western European intraday market, including the final 60 minutes up until gate closure. In the name of fairness and a competitive level playing field, we hope this can be delivered soon.'

Nord Pool will be keeping its customers informed about the go-live date for this important change to intraday trading in Germany.

