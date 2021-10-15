Nord Security extends its portfolio of cybersecurity brands with Atlas VPN

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security, one of the leaders in the cybersecurity market, has reached a deal to incorporate Atlas VPN. This move will further extend Nord Security’s portfolio of cybersecurity brands and solidify its spot as the premier company for all things cybersecurity.

Atlas VPN is a “freemium” VPN solution that ensures private browsing by changing the IP address and encrypting connections. Established in 2019, Atlas VPN has already made great strides in the cybersecurity sector and has a growing reach and position in the developing markets.

Nord Security has extensive knowledge in building advanced cybersecurity solutions. Its portfolio consists of brands like NordVPN, NordPass, NordLayer, NordLocker, and NordWL. Nord products are acknowledged by the most influential IT security specialists and tech sites.

Atlas VPN will become a part of Nord Security’s corporate structure and will be required to adhere to the core principles of transparency and trustworthiness set by Nord brands, including regular third-party audits. However, on a daily basis, the team behind Atlas VPN will continue to act independently and pursue their goals in the “freemium” segment.

Details of the transaction are not disclosed as both companies are privately owned entities.

ABOUT NORD SECURITY

Nord Security is home for advanced security solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world’s most advanced VPN service NordVPN , the next-generation password manager NordPass , encrypted cloud storage NordLocker , and the advanced network access security solution NordLayer . Established in 2012, Nord Security’s products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information: nordsecurity.com .

ABOUT ATLAS VPN

Atlas VPN is a highly secure, free VPN provider with a mission to make digital privacy and security accessible to everyone. Although Atlas VPN is relatively new to the VPN market, it already has over 6 million users worldwide. To protect the privacy of its users, the company uses military-grade encryption and protocols and has a strict no-logs policy. More information: atlasvpn.com .

