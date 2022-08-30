Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Nord Stream 1 nominations fall to zero from Aug. 31, 0200 CET

08/30/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
View towards Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link in the industrial area of Lubmin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Nominations requests for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have fallen to zero from Aug. 31, 0200 CET, data on the operator's website show, a day ahead of a planned three-day maintenance announced by Gazprom earlier this month.

Nominations, which give an indication of actual physical flows but can still be tweaked ahead of time, are down at zero until Aug. 31, 0600 CET, the most recent available set of data shows.

The data, which currently does not go beyond Aug. 31, 0600 CET, is the most concrete sign of when flows might stop as a result of the maintenance, which Gazprom has said will take place Aug. 31-Sept. 2, without giving exact times.

Flows via the pipeline have been fairly stable so far on Tuesday at around 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity.

(Reporting by Matthias WilliamsWriting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Paul Carrel and Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:06aNord Stream 1 nominations fall to zero from Aug. 31, 0200 CET
RE
09:05aCanadian banks brace for uncertainties after mixed quarter
RE
09:03aMusk to seek additional discovery and trial delay on twitter dea…
RE
09:03aCanada Records C$2.69 Billion Current Account Surplus in 2Q
DJ
09:02aMusk files to amend counterclaim with whistleblower complaint -…
RE
09:02aBaidu cfo - see no hurdles in transforming secondary listing in…
RE
09:00aCANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yields slips
RE
08:57aEMA : Ema's chmp started evaluating an application for the author…
RE
08:57aGerman Inflation Resumed Upward Trend in August -- Update
DJ
08:52aGoogle hasn't yet approved truth social's android app for di…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls
2Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
3Cryptoverse: Bleeding bitcoin's holding out for a hero
4China pledges to lift economy with stable employment, prices in H2
5Media Update: New Dupixent® (dupilumab) data at ERS adds to body of saf..

HOT NEWS