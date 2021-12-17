Nord Stream 2 says it has started filling second line with natural gas

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Nord Stream 2 AG said on Friday
it had started filling the second leg of the pipeline with
natural gas, stepping up preparations to use a project that has
sparked global political tensions and is yet to get the green
light from Germany.
"Like the first string, the second string will be gradually
filled with gas to build the required inventory and pressure,"
the Swiss-based company said.
Pre-commissioning activities on the second string were
completed successfully to assure the pipeline's integrity, the
company added.
Russia completed construction of the pipeline in September.
However it is yet to obtain a regulatory approval from Germany
and the European Union, amid political tensions over a build up
of Russian troops on the Ukraine border.
Germany's energy regulator said on Thursday full
certification of the pipeline would not come in the first half
of 2022.
Two lines of Nord Stream 2 have combined annual capacity of
55 billion cubic metres, the same as the current Nord Stream,
which lies almost in parallel on the bed of the Baltic Sea.
The launch of the pipeline, designed to bypass Moscow's
political foe Ukraine, would double Russia's exporting gas
pipeline capacity on the Baltic.
The United States, as well as some European countries
including Ukraine and Poland, have protested against the
pipeline, which would deprive Kyiv of transit fees as well as
increase Moscow's leverage over Europe.
Russia has said the project is purely commercial.
