Nord Stream Pipeline Resumes Gas Transmission After Completion of Maintenance Works

All planned maintenance works on the gas pipelines have been completed on time

July 23, 2021 | Zug, Switzerland | Nord Stream AG has successfully completed all planned maintenance works on its twin gas pipelines within the scheduled period. After the temporary shutdown of the pipeline system, gas transmission resumed on 23 July 2021

Nord Stream's Operations and Maintenance teams as well as external contractors carried out the inspection and maintenance safely and with all necessary protection measures against COVID-19.

The annual maintenance works contribute to a reliable, safe, and efficient gas supply to the European market.

The schedule for the maintenance activities has been closely coordinated with Nord Stream's upstream and downstream partners and appropriately disclosed in compliance with Regulation (EU) Nr.1227/2011 (Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency - REMIT).

