Nord Stream Pipeline Resumes Gas Transmission After Completion of Maintenance Works

07/23/2021 | 07:18am EDT
All planned maintenance works on the gas pipelines have been completed on time

July 23, 2021 | Zug, Switzerland | Nord Stream AG has successfully completed all planned maintenance works on its twin gas pipelines within the scheduled period. After the temporary shutdown of the pipeline system, gas transmission resumed on 23 July 2021

Nord Stream's Operations and Maintenance teams as well as external contractors carried out the inspection and maintenance safely and with all necessary protection measures against COVID-19.

The annual maintenance works contribute to a reliable, safe, and efficient gas supply to the European market.

The schedule for the maintenance activities has been closely coordinated with Nord Stream's upstream and downstream partners and appropriately disclosed in compliance with Regulation (EU) Nr.1227/2011 (Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency - REMIT).

PDF Download

Disclaimer

Nord Stream AG published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 11:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
