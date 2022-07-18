Nord Stream's role in Russia's gas supply to Europe

LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom
has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas
supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to
a letter seen by Reuters, sparking fears over gas supplies to
the bloc.
The letter has sparked concern among European gas buyers
that the force majeure is linked to maintenance this month on
the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a major route carrying gas from
Russia to Europe via Germany.
Below outlines the importance of the pipeline in carrying
Russian gas to Europe.
SUPPLY CUT
Even before the planned maintenance began on July 11, Moscow
cut Nord Stream's capacity to just 40%, blaming the late return
of equipment held up in Canada because of sanctions.
There are concerns the maintenance will not end on time,
with the Italian and Germany governments warning it could be
used as a pretext by Moscow to keep sending less gas to Europe.
The maintenance is scheduled to end on the morning of July
21.
Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday that Canada
sent a turbine for the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany by plane
on July 17 after repair work had been completed but that it was
not expected to arrive in Russia until July 24, after the
maintenance is scheduled to end.
OWNERS
The pipeline is majority-owned by Gazprom and
forms the main route through which Russian gas flows to Germany.
Gazprom has 51% and the rest is held by four Western
partners. PEGI/E.ON and Wintershall Dea
have 15.5% each, and French Engie
and Dutch Gasunie hold 9% each.
The project partners injected 30% proportionally to their
shareholding in equity and received the other 70% in bank and
export credit agency loans.
OPERATORS
The Swiss-based Nord Stream AG consortium is the operating
company for transit, technical, legal and environmental matters
but does not own the asset or the gas in it.
Gazprom Export handles the shipments via contracts with
European utilities and gas traders.
IMPORTANCE
There are other major pipelines from Russia to Europe but
flows through these have gradually declined.
Flows through Yamal, which historically transported gas from
Russia to Europe, have been flowing eastwards, to Poland from
Germany since the start of the year.
Flows through pipelines running from Russia to Europe via
Ukraine have also decreased after Ukraine halted one gas transit
route in May, blaming interference by occupying Russian forces.
IMPACT IF STAYS SHUT
Should Nord Stream 1 not reopen in mid-July, Europe will not
have enough gas supply for the peak demand winter months.
European underground storage sites are currently 64% full
and the target is 80% by Nov. 1.
Germany's Focus magazine reported that Uniper had to dip
into its gas reserves to fulfil parts of its delivery
obligations when Nord Stream flows hit zero as maintenance
began.
"If Nord Stream 1 were to stop exports completely after the
maintenance on 21 July, EU storage levels would reach only
around 65% before winter, creating a real risk that the
continent could run out of gas during the heating season, adding
further upside to the currently elevated market," analysts at
Rystad said.
European gas prices are already at levels three or four
times those of a year ago and contributing heavily to inflation
and political tensions.
COMPANIES AFFECTED
As a key pipeline for Russian gas transit, many major
European gas buyers companies with contracts with Gazprom saw
their supplies cut after Nord Stream's capacity was curbed to
40%. They included Austria's OMV, Italy's ENI
, Germany’s Uniper and RWE.
Russia has already cut gas flows to Bulgaria, Finland,
Poland, Denmark, Dutch firm Gasterra and Shell for its
German contracts, after they all rejected a Kremlin demand to
switch to payments in roubles.
