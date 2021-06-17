Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NordPass introduces signing in a with a security key

06/17/2021 | 07:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass users can now use a new multi-factor authentication method when logging in to their accounts — a physical security key. This new login method is available for all Nord Security products: NordVPN, NordPass, and NordLocker.

Why use a security key as an MFA method?

There are multiple ways to set up multi-factor authentication (MFA). One of the most common methods is temporary numerical codes the user receives via text or email or have generated by a dedicated app, like Google Authenticator. However, there are a few benefits to a physical MFA:

  • It’s more secure. Security keys use asymmetric cryptography to authenticate the login details. With such a security method, the only way hackers could break into an account is by having physical access to the key.
  • It’s not tied to the user's identity and doesn’t leave a digital footprint.
  • It’s easy to use. Security keys are ubiquitous and recognized by more and more platforms.

What security keys does NordPass support?

Nord Account supports U2F security keys certified by FIDO. These include the Security Key series, Yubikey 5 series, iePass FIDO K44, MultiPass FIDO K25, ePass FIDO NFC K9 and K35, BioPass FIDO K26 and K27, as well as others.

Other product updates and features

NordPass is now also available in the French and German languages. Both languages are available on all platforms. One of the most requested features, Dark Mode, is also available on most platforms and is also coming to iOS soon.

NordPass Business has recently introduced a Groups feature, which makes sharing sensitive data in a business setting easier and facilitates more convenient management options for organization Owners and Admins.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com.

Contact:

Patricia Cerniauskaite
patricia@nordsec.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:55aGS ACQUISITION HOLDINGS CORP II  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:55aJABIL : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:55aMCI Onehealth Provides Update on Investment in Acorn Biolabs Inc., Provider of Patented Stem Cell Collection Technology
GL
07:54aFIRST LIGHT CAPITAL  : IIROC Trading Halt - XYZ.P
AQ
07:54aJABIL  : Posts Third Quarter Results (Form 8-K)
PU
07:53aJABIL INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:52aSPOT COFFEE CANADA  : Announces Shares for Debt Settlement
AQ
07:52aNEMETSCHEK  : Connected Structural Group Creates Complex Structures with Nemetschek Solutions
PU
07:52aNANO X IMAGING  : 510(K) Class II FDA submission seeks clearance of the first version of company's multi-source 3-D digital tomosynthesis system as the next step in its U.S. regulatory process (Form 6-K)
PU
07:52aBayer to Continue to Work With Curevac After Covid-19 Study Disappointment
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Hawkish Fed fuels dollar, leaves stocks and bonds bruised
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Cathay working with Airbus on single-pilot system for long-haul

HOT NEWS