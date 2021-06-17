NordPass introduces signing in a with a security key

LONDON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass users can now use a new multi-factor authentication method when logging in to their accounts — a physical security key . This new login method is available for all Nord Security products: NordVPN , NordPass , and NordLocker .



Why use a security key as an MFA method?

There are multiple ways to set up multi-factor authentication (MFA) . One of the most common methods is temporary numerical codes the user receives via text or email or have generated by a dedicated app, like Google Authenticator. However, there are a few benefits to a physical MFA:

It’s more secure. Security keys use asymmetric cryptography to authenticate the login details. With such a security method, the only way hackers could break into an account is by having physical access to the key.

Security keys use asymmetric cryptography to authenticate the login details. With such a security method, the only way hackers could break into an account is by having physical access to the key. It’s not tied to the user's identity and doesn’t leave a digital footprint.

and doesn’t leave a digital footprint. It’s easy to use. Security keys are ubiquitous and recognized by more and more platforms.

What security keys does NordPass support?

Nord Account supports U2F security keys certified by FIDO. These include the Security Key series, Yubikey 5 series, iePass FIDO K44, MultiPass FIDO K25, ePass FIDO NFC K9 and K35, BioPass FIDO K26 and K27, as well as others.

Other product updates and features

NordPass is now also available in the French and German languages. Both languages are available on all platforms. One of the most requested features, Dark Mode, is also available on most platforms and is also coming to iOS soon.

NordPass Business has recently introduced a Groups feature, which makes sharing sensitive data in a business setting easier and facilitates more convenient management options for organization Owners and Admins.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com.

Contact:

Patricia Cerniauskaite

patricia@nordsec.com