Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

02/23/2021 | 03:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

23.02.2021 / 09:50

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
23 February 2021 at 9.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 22 February 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 19 February 2021.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of A)		 % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.02% 0.06% 5.08%
 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   Below 5%   Below 5%
SUBTOTAL A Below 5%   Below 5%  
 


B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion period		 Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt (US65558R1095)		 N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5%
CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% Below 5%
      SUBTOTAL B Below 5% Below 5%
 


The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association     Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors     Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.     Below 5%
Aperio Holdings, LLC     Below 5%
 


For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011
Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.30 EET on 23 February 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1170391

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1170391  23.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:58aUMICORE : Acquisition of own shares
PU
08:58aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Expands International Footprint, Bringing Audio to 80+ New Markets
PU
08:58aNTSB : Flight 328 engine shows signs of 'metal fatigue'
AQ
08:58aAKZO NOBEL N : Share buyback overview (February 15, 2021 – February 19, 2021)
PU
08:58aPRESS RELEASE : HeidelbergCement closes 2020 financial year with record results
PU
08:57aSIEMENS AG : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
08:56aFLSMIDTH : NOTICE TO CONVENE the Annual General Meeting of FLSmidth & Co. A/S
AQ
08:55aPFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY : Q4
PU
08:55aHSBC : Sharpens Focus on Asia -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:54aHSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks advance in commodities-inspired rally
2PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
3Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
4Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws
5FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : 4Q Net Profit Declines; Confirms Preliminary Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ