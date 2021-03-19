Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

03/19/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

19.03.2021 / 17:45

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
19 March 2021 at 18.00 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 19 March 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 18 March 2021. According to the notification, the total number of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights held directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was 5.03 per cent on 18 March 2021.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of A)		 % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.03% 0.05% 5.09%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.91% 0.13% 5.04%
 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   203,754,985   5.03%
SUBTOTAL A 203,754,985   5.03%  
 


B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion period		 Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt (US65558R1095)		 N/A N/A Physical 1,297,664 0.03%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 1,096,773 0.02%
      SUBTOTAL B 2,394,437 0.05%
 


The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association     Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors     Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.     Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC     Below 5%
 


For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011
Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18.00 EET on 19 March 2021.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177065

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1177065  19.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177065&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pKVIKA BANKI HF. : Kvika has acquired all shares in Aur app ehf.
AQ
01:02pDow Pares Losses; S&P Turns Higher
DJ
01:02pABIVAX  : Nombre d'actions composant le capital social et nombre total de droits de vote au 29.02.21.
DJ
01:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Investors
BU
01:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Investors
BU
01:01pLEGRAND  : Signs Share Buyback Agreement
BU
01:01pClark Construction and Reeves Young Break Ground on Largest Capital Improvement Project in City of Canton's History
BU
01:01pADVICENNE  : Expects Imminent Marketing Authorization for ADV7103 (Sibnayal™) for dRTA in Europe
BU
01:01pSint Maarten Trust Fund Approves $12 Million for a Digital Government Transformation Project
PU
01:01pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A  : Announcement for Change in Financial Calendar
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
3Down and up again
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : India's Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ