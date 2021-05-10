Log in
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

05/10/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

10.05.2021 / 18:45

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act


Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
10 May 2021 at 18.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 10 April 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 7 May 2021.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of A)		 % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.03% 0.06% 5.10%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.97% 0.07% 5.04%
 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   204,034,305   5.03%
SUBTOTAL A 204,034,305   5.03%  
 

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion period		 Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)		 N/A N/A Physical 1,333,410 0.03%
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 619,938 0.01%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 663,951 0.01%
      SUBTOTAL B 2,617,299 0.06%
 


The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and
voting rights		 % of shares and
voting rights
through financial
instruments		 Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association     Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors     Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited     Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC     Below 5%
 


For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com


The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18.30 EET on 10 May 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1194795

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1194795  10.05.2021 

© EQS 2021
HOT NEWS