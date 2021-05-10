Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
10 May 2021 at 18.30 EET
Nordea Bank Abp has on 10 April 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 7 May 2021.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
|
|% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)
|Total of both in % (A + B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.03%
|0.06%
|5.10%
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.97%
|0.07%
|5.04%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000297767
|
|204,034,305
|
|5.03%
|SUBTOTAL A
|204,034,305
|
|5.03%
|
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|1,333,410
|0.03%
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|619,938
|0.01%
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|663,951
|0.01%
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B
|2,617,299
|0.06%
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
|Name
|% of shares and
voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
through financial
instruments
|Total of both
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock International Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|Aperio Group, LLC
|
|
|Below 5%
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18.30 EET on 10 May 2021.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.