Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

05/28/2021 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

28.05.2021 / 08:58

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act


Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
28 May 2021 at 09.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 27 May 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 26 May 2021.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of A)		 % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.97% 0.09% 5.07%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01% 0.07% 5.08%
 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   201,608,604   4.97%
SUBTOTAL A 201,608,604   4.97%  
 

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion period		 Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)		 N/A N/A Physical 1,345,441 0.03%
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 1,535,152 0.03%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 874,990 0.02%
      SUBTOTAL B 3,755,583 0.09%
 


The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and
voting rights		 % of shares and
voting rights
through financial
instruments		 Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association     Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors     Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited     Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC     Below 5%
 


For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com


The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.30 EET on 28 May 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1201784

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1201784  28.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201784&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aJD Logistics shares gain in Hong Kong stock debut
AQ
03:07aS.Korea stocks rise on auto strength, upbeat U.S. data; post 1% weekly gain
RE
03:07aCalling all small businesses to lead the charge to net zero
PU
03:07aQUEST S A  : Agreement for the sale of Quest Holdings' participation in the companies Cardlink S.A. and Cardlink One S.A.
PU
03:07aRELEASE OF VIDEO : "Must-Sees on the Bank of Japan's Head Office Tours"
PU
03:07aRELEASE OF VIDEO : "The Bank's Branches Designed by TATSUNO Kingo and NAGANO Uheiji"
PU
03:06aDANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY  : Nigeria to Earn $700m Annually From Sugar Backward Integration - Dangote
AQ
03:05aTANZANIA : African Development Bank Group signs loan agreements for $140 million to increase power generation The funds will be used to construct the plant and an evacuation transmission line, as well as to add 4,250 rural electrification connections
AQ
03:05aOil prices little changed as Iran concerns offset rosy demand outlook
RE
03:05aBANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S P A  : Report on operations and consolidated financial statements at 31 december 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1British pound gains boost from BoE, dollar looks to inflation data
2SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Managers transactions
3Solid Asia sets global stocks on extended rally, U.S. stimulus in focus
4RIO TINTO PLC : THE HUMAN BOTTLENECK IN CRITICAL MINERALS SUPPLY CHAINS: Andy Home
5Microsoft says group behind SolarWinds hack now targeting government agencies, NGOs

HOT NEWS