Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

11/17/2021 | 04:47am EST
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

17.11.2021 / 10:45

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
17 November 2021 at 9.00 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 16 November 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 15 November 2021.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,007,348,931.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% 0.01% 5.03%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%
 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   200,988,327   5.01%
SUBTOTAL A 200,988,327   5.01%  
 

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)		 N/A N/A Physical 107,221 0.00%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 574,309 0.01%
      SUBTOTAL B 681,530 0.01%
 

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments		 Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association     Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors     Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited     Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC     Below 5%
 

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.00 EET on 17 November 2021.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1249793

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1249793  17.11.2021 

© EQS 2021
