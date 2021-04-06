Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
6 April 2021 at 13.45 EET
Nordea Bank Abp has on 6 April 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 1 April 2021.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
|
|% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)
|Total of both in % (A + B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.00%
|0.05%
|5.05%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000297767
|
|Below 5%
|
|Below 5%
|SUBTOTAL A
|Below 5%
|
|Below 5%
|
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|American
Depository
Receipt (US65558R1095)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock International Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|
|
|Below 5%
|Aperio Group, LLC
|
|
|Below 5%
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011
Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.45 EET on 6 April 2021.
