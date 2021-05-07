EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Graham



07.05.2021 / 17:00





Managers' transactions - Graham

Nordea Bank Abp

Managers' transactions

7 May 2021 at 16:30 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: GRAHAM, JAMES

Position: OTHER SENIOR MANAGER

Issuer: NORDEA BANK ABP

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20210507100530_2





Transaction date: 2021-05-05

Venue: XSTO

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,341 Unit price: 87.07 SEK

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,341 Volume weighted average price: 87.07 SEK

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749



The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:30 EET on 7 May 2021.

