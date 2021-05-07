Log in
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Graham

05/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Graham

07.05.2021 / 17:00

Managers' transactions - Graham

Nordea Bank Abp
Managers' transactions
7 May 2021 at 16:30 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: GRAHAM, JAMES
Position: OTHER SENIOR MANAGER
Issuer: NORDEA BANK ABP
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20210507100530_2


Transaction date: 2021-05-05
Venue: XSTO
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,341 Unit price: 87.07 SEK

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,341 Volume weighted average price: 87.07 SEK

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749


The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:30 EET on 7 May 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1194151

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1194151  07.05.2021 

© EQS 2021
