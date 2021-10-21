Log in
Nordea Bank Abp: Third-quarter results -2-

10/21/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

buy-backs are a tool to maintain an efficient capital structure and distribute excess capital. We received supervisory approval in September for a buy-back of up to EUR 2bn - and were among the first banks in Europe to do so. The Board has now decided to initiate the programme. We are also in dialogue with the ECB about a follow-up programme and expect to make a formal application in early 2022. Over the past few quarters we have consistently delivered on our key priorities: to create great customer experiences, drive income growth initiatives and optimise operational efficiency. This has led to a solid development in our financial performance, which in turn has enabled us to make decisive progress towards our 2022 financial targets. Given this progress, we are now preparing updates to our financial targets and business plan. We intend to publish new financial targets alongside our fourth-quarter and full-year results on 3 February 2022."

Frank Vang-Jensen President and Group CEO

Income statement 

                                                                      Q3     Q3 Chg     Q2 Chg   Jan-Sep   Jan-Sep  Chg 
                                                                    2021   2020   %   2021   %      2021      2020    % 
EURm 
Net interest income                                                1,226  1,146   7  1,232   0     3,670     3,346   10 
Net fee and commission income                                        870    729  19    878  -1     2,575     2,167   19 
Net result from items at fair value                                  224    257 -13    278 -19       872       683   28 
Profit from associated undertakings and joint ventures accounted 
for under the equity method                                            9      6  50      3            -2        -6  -67 
Other operating income                                                15     17 -12     27 -44        67        57   18 
Total operating income                                             2,344  2,155   9  2,418  -3     7,182     6,247   15 
Staff costs                                                         -702   -686   2   -705   0    -2,089    -2,030    3 
Other expenses                                                      -237   -245  -3   -262 -10      -985      -967    2 
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment charges of tangible and 
intangible assets                                                   -159   -158   1   -164  -3      -474      -428   11 
Total operating expenses                                          -1,098 -1,089   1 -1,131  -3    -3,548    -3,425    4 
Profit before loan losses                                          1,246  1,066  17  1,287  -3     3,634     2,822   29 
Net loan losses and similar net result                                22     19  16     51 -57        21      -832 -103 
Operating profit                                                   1,268  1,085  17  1,338  -5     3,655     1,990   84 
Income tax expense                                                  -267   -248   8   -313 -15      -841      -450   87 
Net profit for the period                                          1,001    837  20  1,025  -2     2,814     1,540   83

Business volumes, key items^1 

                                                         30 Sep 2021 30 Sep 2020 Chg % 30 Jun 2021 Chg % 
EURbn 
Loans to the public                                            342.6       320.5     7       338.4     1 
Loans to the public, excl. repos/securities borrowing          319.5       298.0     7       317.2     1 
Deposits and borrowings from the public                        210.8       190.0    11       204.6     3 
Deposits from the public, excl. repos/securities lending       202.1       183.7    10       196.2     3 
Total assets                                                   614.5       574.8     7       586.8     5 
Assets under management                                        392.9       324.5    21       384.2     2 
Equity                                                          36.6        32.6    12        35.5     3

Ratios and key figures^2 

                                                            Q3     Q3           Q2           Jan-Sep     Jan-Sep 
                                                          2021   2020 Chg %   2021 Chg %        2021        2020 Chg % 
Diluted earnings per share, EUR                           0.25   0.21    19   0.25     0        0.69        0.37    86 
EPS, rolling 12 months up to period end, EUR              0.87   0.56    55   0.83     5        0.87        0.56    55 
Share price^1, EUR                                       11.24   6.49    73   9.40    20       11.24        6.49    73 
Equity per share^1, EUR                                   9.06   8.06    12   8.79     3        9.06        8.06    12 
Potential shares outstanding^1, million                  4,050  4,050     0  4,050     0       4,050       4,050     0 
Weighted average number of diluted shares, million       4,042  4,040     0  4,041     0       4,041       4,039     0 
Return on equity, %                                       11.3   10.6         11.9              10.9         6.5 
Return on tangible equity, %                              12.6   12.0         13.4              12.3         7.4 
Return on risk exposure amount, %                          2.6    2.2          2.7               2.4         1.3 
Return on equity with amortised resolution fees, %        10.8   10.1         11.4              11.1         6.7 
Cost-to-income ratio, %                                     47     51           47                49          55 
Cost-to-income ratio with amortised resolution fees, %      49     53           49                49          54 
Net loan loss ratio, incl. loans held at fair value, bp     -3     -2           -6                -1          35 
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio^1,3, %                 16.9   16.4         18.0              16.9        16.4 
Tier 1 capital ratio^1,3, %                               18.9   18.2         19.5              18.9        18.2 
Total capital ratio^1,3, %                                21.0   19.9         21.3              21.0        19.9 
Tier 1 capital^1,3, EURbn                                 28.8   27.4     5   29.6    -3        28.8        27.4     5 
Risk exposure amount^1, EURbn                            152.6  150.6     1  152.2     0       152.6       150.6     1 
Return on capital at risk, %                              17.2   13.9         17.7              16.2         8.2 
Return on capital at risk with amortised resolution       16.4   13.2         17.0              16.4         8.4 
fees, % 
Number of employees (FTEs)^1                            27,126 27,880    -3 27,510    -1      27,126      27,880    -3 
Economic capital^1, EURbn                                 23.1   23.7    -2   23.2     0        23.1        23.7    -2

1. End of period. 2. See here for more detailed information regarding ratios and key figures defined as alternative performance measures. 3. Including the result for the period.

Outlook

Key priorities to meet 2022 financial targets Nordea's business plan focuses on three key priorities to meet its 2022 financial targets: 1) to optimise operational efficiency, 2) to drive income growth initiatives, and 3) to create great customer experiences.

Financial targets for 2022 Nordea's financial targets for 2022 are: . a return on equity above 10% . a cost-to-income ratio of 50%

Costs (operating expenses) Total costs for 2021 are expected to be around EUR 4.6bn.

Capital policy A management buffer of 150-200bp above the regulatory CET1 requirement, from 1 January 2021.

Dividend policy Nordea's dividend policy stipulates a dividend payout ratio of 60-70%, applicable to profit generated from 1 January 2021. Nordea will continuously assess the opportunity to use share buy-backs as a tool to distribute excess capital.

Credit quality Net loan losses in 2021 are expected to be significantly below the 2020 level.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7891P_1-2021-10-21.pdf

The entire report can be found on the below link on our website.

Nordea Group Q3 2021 Report

For further information: Frank Vang-Jensen, President and Group CEO, +358 503 821 391 Ian Smith, Group CFO, +45 5547 8372 Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 405 759 178 Ulrika Romantschuk, Head of Brand, Communication and Marketing, +358 10 416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.30 EET (06.30 CET) on 21 October 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nordea Bank Abp 
              Smålandsgatan 17 
              105 71 Stockholm 
              Sweden 
ISIN:         CH0284415681 
Valor:        A1Z2TU 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1242398 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1242398 2021-10-21

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242398&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

