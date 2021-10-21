EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Nordea Bank Abp: Third-quarter results 2021 2021-10-21 / 09:00

Third-quarter results 2021

Nordea Bank Abp Interim report (Q1 and Q3) 21 October 2021 at 7:30 EET

Summary of the quarter: Continued growth in customer business volumes across Nordics. Mortgage lending volumes increased by 6%, year on year, supported by market share growth across the region. SME lending growth accelerated to 9%. Assets under management increased by 21% to an all-time high of EUR 393bn, supported by continued high net inflows, with all channels contributing.

Strong result, supported by quality income growth and good cost management. Operating profit increased by 17% to EUR 1,268m, mainly driven by a 9% increase in total income. Net interest income increased by 7% and net fee and commission income increased by 19%. Net fair value result decreased by 13% due to weaker trading conditions in the quarter. Costs increased by 1% due to the inclusion of Nordea Finance Equipment and exchange rate effects. Before these items, costs were down 1%, driven by good cost management. The full-year 2021 cost outlook is unchanged at around EUR 4.6bn.

Strong credit quality with very low net loan losses. Net loan losses and similar net result amounted to a EUR 22m (3bp) reversal in the quarter, compared with a reversal of EUR 19m (2bp) in the third quarter of 2020. Realised net loan losses remained at very low levels. The management judgement buffer was kept unchanged.

Cost efficiency and return on equity improving. Nordea's cost-to-income ratio improved to 49% from 53% a year ago, supported by quality income growth and continued cost discipline. Return on equity for the quarter was 10.8%, up from 10.1% a year ago. Earnings per share increased to EUR 0.25 from EUR 0.21.

Unpaid dividends distributed to shareholders and share buy-back initiated. Nordea has paid out the remaining 2019-20 dividends (totalling EUR 0.72 per share) and is implementing a share buy-back of up to EUR 2bn, in line with its commitment to an efficient capital structure and sustainable shareholder returns. Due to the capital deduction associated with the buy-back, the CET1 ratio decreased to 16.9% from 18.0% in the second quarter. This is 6.7 percentage points above the current regulatory requirement. Excluding the deduction, the CET1 ratio increased by 20bp, quarter on quarter.

New financial targets to be announced alongside fourth-quarter 2021 results. Nordea has progressed well towards its 2022 financial targets. Nordea plans to publish new targets alongside its 2021 full-year and fourth-quarter results on 3 February 2022.

(For further viewpoints, see the CEO comment on page 2. For definitions, see page 54 in the Q3 2021 Report)

Group quarterly results and key ratios, Q3 2021

Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Chg % Q2 2021 Chg % 2021 2020 Chg % EURm Net interest income 1,226 1,146 7 1,232 0 3,670 3,346 10 Net fee and commission income 870 729 19 878 -1 2,575 2,167 19 Net fair value result 224 257 -13 278 -19 872 683 28 Other income 24 23 4 30 -20 65 51 27 Total operating income 2,344 2,155 9 2,418 -3 7,182 6,247 15 Total operating expenses excluding resolution fees -1,098 -1,089 1 -1,131 -3 -3,324 -3,223 3 Total operating expenses -1,098 -1,089 1 -1,131 -3 -3,548 -3,425 4 Profit before loan losses 1,246 1,066 17 1,287 -3 3,634 2,822 29 Net loan losses and similar net result 22 19 51 21 -832 Operating profit 1,268 1,085 17 1,338 -5 3,655 1,990 84 Cost-to-income ratio with amortised resolution fees, 49 53 49 49 54 % Return on equity with amortised resolution fees, % 10.8 10.1 11.4 11.1 6.7 Diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.25 0.21 0.25 0.69 0.37

CEO comment

"In recent months we have witnessed many encouraging developments. Nordic societies have been reopening, enabling millions to resume a more normal way of life. We have entered a new phase of recovery from the pandemic and, as a bank, we have done so from a position of strength. In the third quarter we continued to make good progress in implementing our business plan and again delivered a strong performance. Net interest income and net fee and commission income were the main income drivers during the quarter, increasing by 7% and 19%, respectively, year on year. Operating profit increased by 17%, despite more challenging financial markets. We maintained our strong customer focus while continuing to develop our omnichannel model, a combination of high-quality digital and in-person services. Mortgage lending volumes increased by 6%, year on year, supported by market share growth across the Nordics. It was especially encouraging to see our lending to small and medium-sized enterprises increase by 9%. Assets under management increased by 21% to an all-time high of EUR 393bn, supported by continued high net inflows, with all channels contributing. As the year progresses, we continue to develop our digital offering to meet our customers' demand for smooth and relevant service. This quarter, our efforts delivered a 7% increase in mobile bank users and 14% more mobile bank logins than a year ago. This means that we had on average 88 million customer logins per month during the quarter. Savings product sales through digital channels increased to 66% of all retail savings. Our mobile banking app remains popular, particularly among customers aspiring to purchase a property. We remain focused on growing revenues faster than costs. Strong income growth and continued cost discipline resulted in an improved cost-to-income ratio of 49%, down from 53% a year ago, in line with our promise to improve operational efficiency. Return on equity increased to 10.8% from 10.1%. Our credit quality remains strong. Early indications show that our customers are, in general, emerging from pandemic restrictions in good shape. As a result, the third-quarter net loan losses were very low and we recorded EUR 22m in net loan loss reversals, demonstrating the strength of our well-diversified lending portfolio. However, we kept our management judgement buffer unchanged. This prudent approach ensures we have the resilience to overcome potential setbacks in the recovery from the pandemic. All of our business areas continued to deliver strong performances. In Personal Banking we continued to drive business activity, supported by our omnichannel model and new digital functionalities. Mortgage volumes and market shares further increased across the Nordic region. Savings income was up 21% due to very high customer activity and retail fund net inflows. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 50% from 54%. In Business Banking growth in customer lending volumes accelerated to 9% during the quarter. Business activity was high, with particularly strong momentum in Norway and Sweden. We also continued to see good business momentum within savings and investments. Our sustainability-linked lending grew by 13%, quarter on quarter, and we continued to develop our digital offering. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 47% from 51%. In Large Corporates & Institutions we maintained our leading market positions across the Nordics and continued to work closely with customers across our focus segments. This was particularly reflected in event-related transactions in Debt Capital Markets and high activity in public offerings and mergers and acquisitions, despite the seasonally slow quarter. Return on capital at risk was 12%, at a similar level to last year. In Asset & Wealth Management we continued to grow our customer business volumes and increase market shares. Customer activity remained at very high levels across all channels. Net inflows into retail funds were strong, particularly in Denmark and Finland. Sustainability products continued to be the primary driver of our growth, generating high interest among all customer groups. During the quarter we further expanded our offering with alternative investments and launched our new Global Climate and Social Impact Fund. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 47% from 51%. We are actively implementing our sustainability plan. Since the beginning of 2020 we have reduced our exposure to, and emissions associated with, climate-vulnerable sectors and are working together with our customers to help drive a low-carbon economy. We carry out an ESG assessment for all relevant corporate credit applications, and are seeing increasing numbers of transition financing proposals. Total green corporate lending was up 22% in the quarter. We are determined to support our customers' transition and ensure progress towards our 2030 emissions objectives. On 30 September the European Central Bank withdrew its recommendation for banks to limit dividends. Accordingly, earlier this month we distributed a total of EUR 2.9bn in dividends to our shareholders, including more than 500,000 private individuals and several pension funds across the Nordic countries. Our dividend payments will give a boost to the Nordic economies and help support the post-pandemic economic recovery. We continue to generate capital each quarter, reinforcing our strong capital position. Share

