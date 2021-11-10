Log in
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

11/10/2021 | 03:31am EST
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Share Buyback Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares 2021-11-10 / 09:30

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 09.11.2021

Nordea Bank Abp Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares 09.11.2021 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 09.11.2021 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows: 

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* ** 
          XSTO                    574,888                                   10.93        6,281,904.05 
          XHEL                    496,466                                   10.94        5,431,040.16 
          CEUX                    485,397                                   10.93        5,304,945.57 
          AQEU                    107,781                                   10.92        1,177,233.52 
          TQEX                        625                                   10.95            6,845.41 
          XCSE                     95,108                                   10.95        1,041,054.11 
         Total                  1,760,265                                   10.93       19,243,022.81

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 9.9257 and DKK to EUR 7.4380 ** Rounded to two decimals

On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 7,894,263 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9160R_1-2021-11-10.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011 Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nordea Bank Abp 
              Smålandsgatan 17 
              105 71 Stockholm 
              Sweden 
ISIN:         CH0284415681 
Valor:        A1Z2TU 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1247722 
 
End of News   EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1247722 2021-11-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247722&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2021 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

HOT NEWS