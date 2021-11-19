Log in
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

11/19/2021 | 02:20am EST
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

19.11.2021 / 08:18

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 18.11.2021

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
18.11.2021 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 18.11.2021 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 329,407 10.94 3,605,084.06
XHEL 816,162 10.97 8,953,705.22
CEUX 398,804 10.96 4,371,812.38
AQEU 60,666 10.94 663,779.39
TQEX 592 10.93 6,472.09
XCSE 59,809 10.99 657,146.22
Total 1,665,440 10.96 18,257,999.36
 

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.0848 and DKK to EUR 7.4366
** Rounded to two decimals

On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 18,022,989 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9481S_1-2021-11-19.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1250482

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1250482  19.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250482&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
HOT NEWS