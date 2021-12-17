Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

17.12.2021 / 10:37

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 16.12.2021

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
16.12.2021 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 16.12.2021 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 394,134 10.43 4,111,228.27
XHEL 307,740 10.42 3,206,404.61
CEUX 407,991 10.43 4,254,767.66
AQEU 50,433 10.42 525,724.34
TQEX 14,191 10.44 148,134.17
XCSE 57,669 10.42 600,877.93
Total 1,232,158 10.43 12,847,136.99
 

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.2236 and DKK to EUR 7.4361
** Rounded to two decimals

On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 11,554,798 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0150W_1-2021-12-17.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1259452

 
End of News EQS News Service

1259452  17.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259452&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:47aExclusive-China to ban online brokers from offering offshore trading to mainland clients -sources
RE
04:46aPurmo Group Plc's financial information and AGM in 2022
AQ
04:40aIfo economist says virus, bottlenecks hit German economy
RE
04:40aWorld shares mixed after tech-led retreat on Wall Street
AQ
04:39aIndia central bank's push towards card security likely to hit merchants, lenders - industry sources
RE
04:39aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Withdrawal of Force Majeure
PU
04:39aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : :Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
04:39aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :cessation of non-executive director
PU
04:39aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcement Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST
PU
04:39aDE LA RUE : Banknotes from Qatar, England and Fiji Win Awards at the Regional Banknote & ID Document of the Year Awards 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook exposes mercenary spy firms that targeted 50,000 people
2Credit Suisse senior executive Eric Varvel likely to leave - FT
3Stocks fall on Omicron fears and after central banks' hawkish tilt
4Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..
5Batteries included? Northvolt goes all out to meet 2021 launch goal

HOT NEWS