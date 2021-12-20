Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

12/20/2021 | 02:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

20.12.2021 / 08:04

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 17.12.2021

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
17.12.2021 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 17.12.2021 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 880,911 10.22 8,999,857.57
XHEL 843,720 10.23 8,631,508.72
CEUX 940,440 10.22 9,611,842.41
AQEU 96,905 10.21 989,394.92
TQEX 23,445 10.22 239,614.27
XCSE 132,525 10.23 1,355,706.71
Total 2,917,946 10.22 29,827,924.59
 

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.2852 and DKK to EUR 7.4363
** Rounded to two decimals

On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 14,472,744 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1680W_1-2021-12-20.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1259741

 
End of News EQS News Service

1259741  20.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259741&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:16aTAKE FIVE : It's a wrap
RE
02:16aStorebrand in $221 mln deal to buy Danica's Norway pensions unit
RE
02:16aScanfil strengthens its Group Management Team and reorganizes responsibility areas
AQ
02:16aNOVO NORDISK : JP Morgan is Neutral
MD
02:16aVERSO (VRS) STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Verso Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VRS
BU
02:13aALSTOM SA : Alstom to supply Belgium's SNCB with an additional 98 multifunction M7 train cars
AQ
02:13aBank of England fines Standard Chartered $61.5 mln for regulatory lapses
RE
02:12aBMO Financial Group accelerates North American growth with strategic acquisition of Bank of the West
AQ
02:10aRESPONSE TO RUMORSOR MEDIA REPORTS : Undetermined
PU
02:10aALLIANZ MALAYSIA BERHAD : Fast flood claims settlement for Allianz General customers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stay, swap or shed: Investors brace for delisting of U.S.-listed China ..
2China's property distress sours steel sector in warning sign for econom..
3Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year
4Equities, oil prices skid as Omicron threatens growth
5Google's YouTube TV reaches deal to restore access to Disney channels

HOT NEWS