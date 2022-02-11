Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordgold Achieves ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Certification Status

02/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, United Kingdom, 11 February 2022 - Nord Gold plc ("Nordgold" or the "Company"), the internationally diversified gold producer, is pleased to confirm it has achieved ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Certification Status for its Environmental Management Systems and Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) Management Systems.

This follows an audit conducted by BSI (British Standards Institution), the global leader in management system certification services and internationally recognised expert in standards. The audit was conducted across the corporate office in Moscow, the open pit Gross and Taborny mines in Yakutia, Russia, as well as at the underground Suzdal mine in Kazakhstan.

In line with the Company's ambition to uphold the highest standards of environmental management and health and safety, Nordgold plans to complete ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification across the Group's remaining mines by 2023.

Nikolai Zelenski, Chief Executive Officer of Nordgold, said:

"We are proud to have our high standards of environmental management and health and safety recognised, which is in no small part down to the tireless work and efforts of our colleagues. These certifications not only serve to demonstrate our commitment to achieving the highest standards, but they have also enabled us to improve on our environmental and safety management through a series of recommendations, which we will implement in earnest."

David Fardel, General Manager of the BSI MS CIS, said:

"Having successfully completed in 2021 the project to adapt and certify its management system to the requirements of the international standards ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018, Nordgold has deservedly added two more certificates of conformity issued by BSI to its assets! Having conducted audits at Nordgold enterprises in Russia and Kazakhstan, BSI auditors note that despite the difficult natural and climatic conditions and the complexity of logistics for production sites, Nordgold was able to organize production taking into account the requirements of the current legislation in the field of environmental protection and labor protection, create conditions for work and leisure of employees. A large number of initiatives in the development of an integrated management system and a comprehensive approach to the development of leadership qualities of managers at different levels of management were also noted."

Enquiries

Nordgold
Olga Ulyeva
Head of Corporate Communications 		olga.ulyeva@nordgold.com
Powerscourt
Peter Ogden Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446
BSI MS CIS
Marketing and PR Department Tel: +7 495 739 48 77
cis@bsigroup.com

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with about 7,800 people operating a portfolio of nine mines (in Russia, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in Russia, West Africa and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.

About BSI

BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, 'inspiring trust for a more resilient world'. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 84,000 clients across 193 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.bsigroup.com/ru-RU/

Disclaimer

Nord Gold SE published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:36aSIEMENS AG : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
02:35aBAYER AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:34aUK regulator accepts Google's revised pledges on browser cookies
RE
02:34aChina's Zhenro Properties shares, bonds plunge
RE
02:34aBIOSTOCK : Respiratorius raises 45 MSEK and prepares COPD project spinoff
AQ
02:33aRosneft annual net income jumps to record $11.7 bln
RE
02:33aDELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:32aNORDEA BANK ABP : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
AQ
02:32aTurkey Posts Widened Current Account Deficit for December
DJ
02:31aPrevas Year-End Report 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3Explainer-The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should care
4China stocks rise on strong credit growth; U.S. rate hike bets cap gain..
5Activist shareholder Quarz objects to terms of $3 bln Singapore REIT me..

HOT NEWS