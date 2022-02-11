Nordgold Achieves ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Certification Status

London, United Kingdom, 11 February 2022 - Nord Gold plc ("Nordgold" or the "Company"), the internationally diversified gold producer, is pleased to confirm it has achieved ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Certification Status for its Environmental Management Systems and Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) Management Systems.

This follows an audit conducted by BSI (British Standards Institution), the global leader in management system certification services and internationally recognised expert in standards. The audit was conducted across the corporate office in Moscow, the open pit Gross and Taborny mines in Yakutia, Russia, as well as at the underground Suzdal mine in Kazakhstan.

In line with the Company's ambition to uphold the highest standards of environmental management and health and safety, Nordgold plans to complete ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification across the Group's remaining mines by 2023.

Nikolai Zelenski, Chief Executive Officer of Nordgold, said:

"We are proud to have our high standards of environmental management and health and safety recognised, which is in no small part down to the tireless work and efforts of our colleagues. These certifications not only serve to demonstrate our commitment to achieving the highest standards, but they have also enabled us to improve on our environmental and safety management through a series of recommendations, which we will implement in earnest."

David Fardel, General Manager of the BSI MS CIS, said:

"Having successfully completed in 2021 the project to adapt and certify its management system to the requirements of the international standards ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018, Nordgold has deservedly added two more certificates of conformity issued by BSI to its assets! Having conducted audits at Nordgold enterprises in Russia and Kazakhstan, BSI auditors note that despite the difficult natural and climatic conditions and the complexity of logistics for production sites, Nordgold was able to organize production taking into account the requirements of the current legislation in the field of environmental protection and labor protection, create conditions for work and leisure of employees. A large number of initiatives in the development of an integrated management system and a comprehensive approach to the development of leadership qualities of managers at different levels of management were also noted."

