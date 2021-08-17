Nordgold Achieves ISO 550001 Certification Status

London, United Kingdom, 17 August 2021 - Nord Gold plc ('Nordgold' or the 'Company'), the internationally diversified gold producer, is pleased to confirm it has achieved ISO 55001 Certification Status of its Asset Management systems.

This follows an audit conducted by BSI (British Standards Institution), the global leader in management system certification services and internationally recognised expert in standards. The audit was conducted at the Moscow corporate office, the Bissa and Lefa mines in West Africa and at its flagship Gross operation in Russia.

Due to travel restrictions related to the global pandemic, the audit was conducted remotely using Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and drone technology to demonstrate full compliance to the auditors.

Nikolai Zelenski, Chief Executive Officer of Nordgold, said.

'I am very pleased to confirm we have been awarded ISO 55001 Certification Status following the audit by BSI. We are driving improvement across every element of our business. This is our first ISO certification and I would like to thank the Asset Management teams who were involved in this process for their dedication and expertise. This is an outstanding achievement and I am proud of them all. We remain committed to continuously enhancing our management systems and achieving recognised international standards is key to that objective.'

Pedro Pastrana Socorro, Audit Team Leader, BSI Lead Assessor, Tutor

Nordgold is a company of excellence. They use the best available practices, advanced technologies and the most important is that they perform periodical analysis and evaluation of their mobile mining and fixed assets performance, thereby complying with the approved asset management policy and meeting the needs and expectations of stakeholders.

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with about 7,800 people operating a portfolio of nine mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.

About BSI

BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, 'inspiring trust for a more resilient world'. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient.