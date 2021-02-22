Nordgold Calls for General Meeting

London, United Kingdom, 22 February 2021 - Nord Gold UK Societas ('Nordgold' or the 'Company'), the internationally diversified gold producer, announces that it will hold a General Meeting of the Company's shareholders at the Fetcham Park House, Lower Road, Fetcham, Leatherhead, Surrey KT22 9HD on Friday 12 March 2020 at 11:00 am GMT (the 'General Meeting').

The purpose of the General Meeting is to consider a proposal to convert to a public limited liability company registered in England and Wales ('PLC') ('Conversion').

The Board considers the Conversion to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the resolution set out in the Notice of General Meeting.

The Shareholder Circular and Notice of General Meeting as well as related documents (including proxy forms) are now available on the Company's website.

Enquiries

Nordgold Olga Ulyeva

Head of Corporate Communications olga.ulyeva@nordgold.com Powerscourt Peter Ogden Tel: +44 (0) 7793 858 211

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with over 8,000 people operating a portfolio of ten mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.