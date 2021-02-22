Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordgold Calls for General Meeting

02/22/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, United Kingdom, 22 February 2021 - Nord Gold UK Societas ('Nordgold' or the 'Company'), the internationally diversified gold producer, announces that it will hold a General Meeting of the Company's shareholders at the Fetcham Park House, Lower Road, Fetcham, Leatherhead, Surrey KT22 9HD on Friday 12 March 2020 at 11:00 am GMT (the 'General Meeting').

The purpose of the General Meeting is to consider a proposal to convert to a public limited liability company registered in England and Wales ('PLC') ('Conversion').

The Board considers the Conversion to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the resolution set out in the Notice of General Meeting.

The Shareholder Circular and Notice of General Meeting as well as related documents (including proxy forms) are now available on the Company's website.

- ENDS -

Enquiries

Nordgold
Olga Ulyeva
Head of Corporate Communications 		olga.ulyeva@nordgold.com
Powerscourt
Peter Ogden Tel: +44 (0) 7793 858 211

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with over 8,000 people operating a portfolio of ten mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.

Disclaimer

Nord Gold SE published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 17:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pSALZGITTER AG : From Sell to Buy by Baader Bank
MD
01:06pADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
01:05pCLOUD SECURITY : Improve Cyber Hygiene with Resource Tagging
PU
01:05pGOLDREA RESOURCES : Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement
PU
01:05pQ FREE : Leaders to Help Lead #FREEtheMIBS Advisory Board
PU
01:05pOliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Targets Growth in Pregnancy Beauty After High Profile Mention
GL
01:05pHow Argonne is working to power a clean energy revolution
BU
01:05pOrganisational changes in HIAG's Board of Directors and Executive Board
TE
01:04pG4S : Allied bid wins G4S auction after long battle with GardaWorld
RE
01:04pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S PLC : G4S : Allied bid wins G4S auction after long battle with GardaWorld
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin drops after weekend climb to all-time high
3EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares trim losses after ECB president's speech
4APPLE INC. : World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge
5VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg is now Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ