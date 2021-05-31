Nordgold Presents Flagship Gross Mine Documentary

London, United Kingdom, 31 May 2021 - Nord Gold plc ('Nordgold' or the 'Company'), the internationally diversified gold producer, is delighted to present a new documentary about its flagship Gross mine. Gross is located in the world class, highly prospective Gross Region in the southwestern part of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in Russia. The region includes Gross, as well as Nordgold's Taborny mine and its Tokko development project and provides a solid foundation of current performance and future low cost growth for Nordgold.

'I am pleased to showcase the great progress we have made in the Gross Region over the past three years with this new film, highlighting not just the considerable advances we have made at the Gross mine itself, but also showcase the significant expansion potential the region has, from the continued expansion of Gross, and also with the development of the new Tokko project which benefits from the same low cost characteristics of the Gross mine. I would like to thank the entire team at the Gross site for helping to make this film happen, and for their ongoing commitment and hard work,' said Nikolai Zelenski, Nordgold CEO.

To watch the movie please use one of the links below:

https://media.nordgold.com/shared/njbq5YJEFr4bsGcyqyu0mIPMclHjoOr1

English version in YouTube

Russian version in YouTube

About Gross Region

The Gross Region is a highly prospective region in Yakutia, Russia, which includes Nordgold's current largest mine Gross, as well as the Taborny mine and the Tokko project.

Launched in 2018, Gross is the third greenfield project developed by Nordgold from exploration to production since 2013, cementing the Company's unique and proven track record of new mine development. The mine was built on time and on budget. The overall construction of Gross lasted for 24 months and the payback period was 20 months from the date of its commissioning. In 2020, Gross increased production by 7% year-on-year to 278 koz, contributing 27% to Nordgold's total production of 1,045.6 koz. The mine supports more than 1,100 jobs.

Nordgold intends to successfully complete two near-term initiatives with high potential: the expansion of Gross and the development of the Tokko project and continue exploration activities in the region aiming to discover new prospect deposits.

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with about 7,800 people operating a portfolio of nine mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner.