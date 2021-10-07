Nordgold Releases Educational Film on new Global Corporate Concept, Technical Excellence (“TEX”)

London, United Kingdom, 7 October 2021 - Nord Gold plc ("Nordgold" or the "Group"), the internationally diversified gold producer, is delighted to release a new film about its global corporate concept, Technical Excellence, which can be viewed at:

Youtube

Nordgold Media Library

The implementation of TEX enables the Group to maintain its strong financial position through the standardisation of key production processes, the training of employees to adopt industry best practices and the utilisation of advanced digital technologies.

The film showcases the great progress Nordgold has made since 2019 in increasing the efficiency of geological modelling and mining planning within the Group, and in particular at its Suzdal mine in Kazakhstan, by implementing world-class digital technologies and increasing the technical competency of its employees. This project became the starting point for TEX as it enabled the Group to achieve industry-leading results.

The initial success of the TEX project proved its potential and Nordgold has therefore since rolled out this new Global Corporate Concept to other production processes. Currently, TEX consists of an entire ecosystem within the Group that underpins 13 projects. By the end of 2023, 80% of Nordgold's personnel will have participated the TEX projects.

Dmitry Markeev, Nordgold Director of Transformation and Business System Development, said:

"TEX is crucial for Nordgold's current strong performance and future results as it underpins efficiency and cost reduction through innovation and digitalisation within the Group. Based on the TEX foundation, Nordgold's strategy is to become an innovator and market leader in areas such as exploration, mine construction, processing and mining automation where we can secure a genuine competitive advantage."

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with about 7,800 people operating a portfolio of nine mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.