Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nordgold Releases Educational Film on new Global Corporate Concept, Technical Excellence (“TEX”)

10/07/2021 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, United Kingdom, 7 October 2021 - Nord Gold plc ("Nordgold" or the "Group"), the internationally diversified gold producer, is delighted to release a new film about its global corporate concept, Technical Excellence, which can be viewed at:

Youtube

Nordgold Media Library

The implementation of TEX enables the Group to maintain its strong financial position through the standardisation of key production processes, the training of employees to adopt industry best practices and the utilisation of advanced digital technologies.

The film showcases the great progress Nordgold has made since 2019 in increasing the efficiency of geological modelling and mining planning within the Group, and in particular at its Suzdal mine in Kazakhstan, by implementing world-class digital technologies and increasing the technical competency of its employees. This project became the starting point for TEX as it enabled the Group to achieve industry-leading results.

The initial success of the TEX project proved its potential and Nordgold has therefore since rolled out this new Global Corporate Concept to other production processes. Currently, TEX consists of an entire ecosystem within the Group that underpins 13 projects. By the end of 2023, 80% of Nordgold's personnel will have participated the TEX projects.

Dmitry Markeev, Nordgold Director of Transformation and Business System Development, said:

"TEX is crucial for Nordgold's current strong performance and future results as it underpins efficiency and cost reduction through innovation and digitalisation within the Group. Based on the TEX foundation, Nordgold's strategy is to become an innovator and market leader in areas such as exploration, mine construction, processing and mining automation where we can secure a genuine competitive advantage."

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with about 7,800 people operating a portfolio of nine mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.

Disclaimer

Nord Gold SE published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 16:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pStocks rise as stagflation fears and energy prices ease
RE
12:43pBlackRock to give clients more say on holding companies to account
RE
12:41pRising Dogecoin Acceptance Sees Meme Currency's Potential Rise for Users and Miners
PR
12:41pMOTIVE CAPITAL : Forge Global Announces Strong First Half 2021 Results
BU
12:40pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors
BU
12:40pBlackRock to give clients more say on holding companies to account
RE
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.14% Higher at 4098.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.91% Higher at 3549.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.65% Higher at 6600.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pDAX Ends 1.85% Higher at 15250.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
3Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..
4'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire thei..
5Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash

HOT NEWS