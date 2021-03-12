Log in
Nordgold Reports Results of General Meeting

03/12/2021 | 10:49am EST
London, United Kingdom, 12 March 2021 - The General Meeting of Nord Gold UK Societas ('Nordgold' or the 'Company'), the internationally diversified gold producer, was held on Friday 12 March 2021 at 11:00 am GMT at the Fetcham Park House, Lower Road, Fetcham, Leatherhead, Surrey KT22 9HD (the 'General Meeting').

The purpose of the General Meeting was to consider a proposal to convert to a public limited liability company registered in England and Wales.

The result of the poll was 336,066,776 votes in favour, 0 votes against the resolution and 0 votes withheld.

The Chairman of the General Meeting therefore declared the special resolution carried by the necessary majority.

Enquiries

Nordgold
Olga Ulyeva
Head of Corporate Communications 		olga.ulyeva@nordgold.com
Powerscourt
Peter Ogden Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with over 8,000 people operating a portfolio of ten mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.

Disclaimer

Nord Gold SE published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 15:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
