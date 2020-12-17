Log in
Nordgold moves up to 12th in the WWF's annual transparency rankings

12/17/2020 | 04:19am EST
London, United Kingdom, 17 December 2020 - Nord Gold SE ('Nordgold' or 'the company'), the internationally diversified gold producer, has improved its position in the World Wildlife Fund's (WWF) environmental transparency rating. The annual rating reflects the openness of the environmental information provided by Russia's mining and metals companies. Nordgold has risen to 12th position this year, up from 14th in 2019.

Nordgold operates five mines and a number of development and exploration projects in Russia.

40 Russian companies participated in this year's WWF assessment. The final position in the rating is determined by assessing companies across three categories: environmental management, environmental impact, and the disclosure of information.

In the Environmental Management category, Nordgold was ranked 4th-5th, after receiving a higher score, 1.71 points in 2020, compared to the 1.57 points it received in 2019.

In the Environmental Impact category, Nordgold has achieved a significant improvement: the company moved to the 13th-14th position in 2020, up from the 20th-21st position it held in 2019.

In the Disclosure of Information category, Nordgold received a higher score (1.25 in 2020 compared to 1.13 in 2019), retaining the 13th-14th ranking.

Evgeny Tulubensky, Director of Legal Affairs and ESG at Nordgold, said:

'Becoming a more sustainable business and minimising our overall environmental impact is a priority for all of us Nordgold. As well as implementing rigorous internal procedures and adhering to strict international standards, we are equally committed to disclosing all relevant environmental information. We are pleased that our efforts in this area are making a difference and we will continue to make further improvements in 2021.'

Enquiries

Nordgold
Olga Ulyeva
Head of Corporate Communications 		olga.ulyeva@nordgold.com
Powerscourt
Peter Ogden Tel: +44 (0) 7793 858 211

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one-million-ounce gold producer with over 8,000 people operating a portfolio of ten mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.

Disclaimer

Nord Gold SE published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 09:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
