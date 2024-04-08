Stocks in the Nordic region increased Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.7%.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, surging 11.1%, and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA rose 8.0%. Swedencare AB rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares gaining 5.8%.

Eimskipafelag Islands hf. posted the largest decline, falling 6.6%, followed by Schibsted ASA Series B shares, which fell 4.2%. Shares of Bakkafrost P/F declined 4.1%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 0.3%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.7%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI was flat at 1,350.90. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.5% and the FTSE 100 Index adding 0.4% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.7%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 1.4%, while gold futures were up 0.1%. Bitcoin rose 3.9% to $71,788.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 98.86.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.7%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the Danish krone was up 0.1%, the euro was up 0.1%, and the Icelandic krona was flat.

