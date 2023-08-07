Nordic stocks increased Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.7%.

Electrolux AB Series A was the biggest leader during the session, gaining 3.3%, and Iceland Seafood International hf. rose 3.1%. Marel hf. rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares adding 3.1%.

Embracer Group AB Series B posted the largest decline, declining 4.5%, followed by Vimian Group AB shares, which fell 4.1%. Shares of NEL ASA dropped 4.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 1.6%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, increased 0.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index held steady at 2,209.83, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 0.7%. Iceland's exchange, Nasdaq Iceland, was closed.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.1% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.6%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.8%, and gold futures were down 0.4%. Bitcoin was down 0.7% to $28,882.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.2% to 96.85.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.2%.

