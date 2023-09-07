Stocks in the Nordic region gained Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.1%.

Truecaller AB Series B was the biggest leader during the session, increasing 6.3%, and Borregaard ASA increased 3.0%. BW LPG Ltd. rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares rising 2.5%.

Fly Play hf. posted the largest decline, declining 9.2%, followed by Thule Group AB shares, which declined 7.4%. Shares of Embracer Group AB Series B fell 6.7%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.8%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 0.8%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.8%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 0.6%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.9%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.1% and the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index declining 0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 1.1%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.6%, while gold futures were flat. Bitcoin was up 0.5% to $25,810.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 99.33.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Swedish krona was flat, and the Danish krone was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.2%, and the Danish krone was down 0.2%.

