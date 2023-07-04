Stocks in the Nordic region increased Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.3%.

Sinch AB was the biggest leader during the session, gaining 9.5%, and Wallenstam AB Series B gained 7.4%. Eik Fasteignafelag hf. rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares adding 6.9%.

engcon AB Cl B posted the largest decline, tumbling 10.5%, followed by Saab AB Series B shares, which declined 4.6%. Shares of Tele2 AB Series A dropped 2.4%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.2%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.1%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.2%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 1.3%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.1% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 1.0% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.0%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.9%, while gold futures were unchanged. Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $31,095.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.1% to 97.36.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.6%, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was flat, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.5%, the Swedish krona was up 0.4%, the euro was down 0.2%, the Danish krone was down 0.2%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.5%.

