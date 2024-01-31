Stocks in the Nordic region increased Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 1.3%.

Hemnet Group AB was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, surging 14.4%, and Beijer Ref AB Series B surged 11.9%.

Loomis AB rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares gaining 8.0%.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Series B posted the largest decline, plunging 12.4%, followed by Electrolux AB Series A shares, which dropped 6.6%. Shares of BW LPG Ltd. declined 4.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 2.3%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 0.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.5%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 0.3%.

Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index increasing 1.0%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index flat and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.5% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 1.5%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 2.0%, while gold futures were up 0.8%. Bitcoin climbed 0.1% to $43,627.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.2% to 97.62.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, the U.S. dollar was flat, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the euro was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.2%.

