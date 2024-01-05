Nordic Shares Declined Friday; Yara International Took Biggest Hit

Stocks in the Nordic region fell Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.3%.

Yara International ASA posted the largest decline during the session, declining 4.3%, followed by Thule Group AB shares, which fell 3.6%. Shares of Borr Drilling Ltd. fell 3.5%.

Carlsberg A/S Series A was the biggest leader, adding 9.7%, and Zealand Pharma A/S rose 5.2%. Nova Klubburinn hf. rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares increasing 5.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index dropped 0.2%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, increased 0.5%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 1.0%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 0.4%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 1.3%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.3% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.4% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.9%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.6%, and gold futures were flat. Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $43,526.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.1% to 96.83.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.2%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.2%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-24 1301ET