Stocks in the Nordic region dropped Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.2%.

Embracer Group AB Series B posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, falling 6.1%, followed by Better Collective A/S shares, which declined 5.4%. Shares of Electrolux AB Series B dropped 4.6%.

Zealand Pharma A/S was the biggest leader, soaring 35.7%, and Tele2 AB Series A gained 8.2%. Bilia AB Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares adding 6.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 0.4%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 0.6%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.1%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.1%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index gaining 2.2%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.4% and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.3% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.9%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.2%, while gold futures were down 0.6%. Bitcoin was up 3.0% to $53,272.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 98.46.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%, the U.S. dollar was down 0.3%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.4%, the Danish krone was up 0.3%, the euro was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%.

This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

