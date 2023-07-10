Nordic stocks declined Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.4%.

TGS ASA posted the largest decline during the session, tumbling 10.2%, followed by Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB shares, which declined 7.8%. Shares of Dios Fastigheter AB dropped 5.7%.

DNO ASA was the biggest leader, jumping 13.8%, and Entra ASA rose 4.4%. Skel Fjarfestingafelag hf. rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares adding 3.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 0.7%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 0.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 0.1%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.2%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 0.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.2%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.1%, and gold futures were down 0.2%. Bitcoin climbed 0.3% to $30,285.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 96.70.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.9%, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 1.1%, the Swedish krona was up 0.3%, the Danish krone was up 0.2%, the euro was up 0.2%, and the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%.

