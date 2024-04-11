Nordic stocks fell Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.3%.

New Wave Group AB Series B posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, declining 8.8%, followed by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA shares, which dropped 6.2%. Shares of Jyske Bank A/S dropped 4.5%.

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. was the biggest leader, adding 6.4%, and Frontline PLC rose 5.7%. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares rising 5.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index rose 0.3%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.8%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.1%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.4%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.4% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.5% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.2%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.7%, while gold futures were up 0.5%. Bitcoin slipped 0.3% to $69,786.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.1% to 99.74.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was down 0.2%, the Danish krone was down 0.2%, the euro was down 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.4%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.4%.

