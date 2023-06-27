Nordic stocks fell Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.8%.

Ambu A/S Series B posted the largest decline during the session, dropping 8.5%, followed by Zealand Pharma A/S shares, which dropped 8.3%. Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA fell 5.6%.

Electrolux Professional AB Series B was the biggest leader, adding 5.1%, and Loomis AB increased 3.6%. Electrolux AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares increasing 3.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 1.4%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 0.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.3%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 0.8%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 1.0%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index flat and the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 1.2%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 1.6%, and gold futures were down 0.5%. Bitcoin climbed 1.3% to $30,576.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.2% to 97.09.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.3%, the U.S. dollar was down 0.5%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.8%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was up 0.6%, the euro was up 0.5%, the Danish krone was up 0.5%, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.3%.

