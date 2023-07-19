Nordic stocks dropped Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.4%.

Hemnet Group AB posted the largest decline during the session, falling 7.2%, followed by Atlas Copco AB Series A shares, which declined 5.2%. Shares of Atlas Copco AB Series B fell 4.6%.

Ratos AB Series A was the biggest leader, jumping 10.0%, and Ratos AB Series B rose 9.3%. Embracer Group AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares rising 9.2%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.1%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 1.0%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.7%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index gaining 2.0%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index increasing 0.3% and the FTSE 100 Index adding 1.8% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.4%, while gold futures were down 0.2%. Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $29,906.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.5% to 95.41.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.4%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, and the Swedish krona was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was flat, the Danish krone was down 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.4%, the euro was down 0.4%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.6%.

