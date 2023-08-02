Stocks in the Nordic region declined Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 1.5%.

Kindred Group PLC SDR posted the largest decline during the session, dropping 6.1%, followed by Vitrolife AB shares, which declined 5.4%. Shares of NEL ASA declined 4.6%.

Vimian Group AB was the biggest leader, rising 3.8%, and Icelandair Group Hf. rose 3.5%. Mycronic AB rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares rising 2.5%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 1.3%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 1.5%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.8%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 1.1%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.6%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 1.4% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 1.4% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index dropping 2.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.9%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 2.3%, and gold futures were down 0.3%. Bitcoin was up 0.2% to $29,263.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.4% to 97.14.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.4%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.7%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Danish krone was down 0.4%, the euro was down 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.6%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.9%, and the Swedish krona was down 1.1%.

