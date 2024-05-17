This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in the Nordic region declined Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.6%.

Nibe Industrier AB Series B posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, tumbling 11.0%, followed by Volvo Car AB Series B shares, which fell 4.6%. Shares of Storskogen Group AB Series B fell 4.0%.

SeaDrill Ltd. was the was the biggest leader, increasing 5.8%, and Denmark-listedBetter Collective A/S increased 5.7%. Sweden-listedBetter Collective A/S rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares gaining 5.4%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 0.9%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.3%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI was flat at 1,416.42. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.1% and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 1.0%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were unchanged, and gold futures were up 1.4%. Bitcoin was up 3.2% to $67,248.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 99.15.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Swedish krona was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, the U.S. dollar was flat, and the Danish krone was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.1%, the Swedish krona was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, and the euro was flat.

