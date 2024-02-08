Nordic stocks dropped Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.7%.

A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S Series A posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, plunging 15.1%, followed by A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S Series B shares, which tumbled 14.7%. Shares of Neste Oyj tumbled 11.9%.

Hoegh Autoliners ASA was the biggest leader, surging 14.9%, and New Wave Group AB Series B surged 14.8%. Veidekke ASA rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares increasing 8.3%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 1.0%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.6%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.1%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.8%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 1.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.1% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.4% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were up, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 2.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 1.3%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 2.7%, while gold futures were down 0.2%. Bitcoin climbed 2.3% to $45,128.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.2% to 98.55.

Against the euro, the Danish krone was flat, the U.S. dollar was flat, the Swedish krona was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the euro was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.3%.

