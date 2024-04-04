Nordic stocks declined Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.2%.

Borr Drilling Ltd. posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, declining 9.4%, followed by Bravida Holding AB shares, which dropped 5.6%. Shares of Bufab AB dropped 4.8%.

Volvo Car AB Series B was the biggest leader, adding 6.7%, and Scatec ASA increased 6.6%. Elkem ASA rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares rising 6.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 1.2%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, increased 1.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.3%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI was flat at 1,349.62. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index increasing 1.0%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index adding 0.5% from the previous close.

In Asia, Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index was up 0.8%, while China's Shanghai Stock Exchange was closed.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.5%, and gold futures were down 0.2%. Bitcoin climbed 3.2% to $67,969.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.2% to 98.70.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.4%, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.7%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the euro was up 0.3%, the Danish krone was up 0.3%, and the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

