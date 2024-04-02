Nordic stocks fell Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.5%.

Sinch AB posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, dropping 7.5%, followed by SSAB AB Series B shares, which fell 6.4%. Shares of SSAB AB Series A fell 6.1%.

BYGGFAKTA GROUP Nordic HoldCo AB was the biggest leader, jumping 11.7%, and Nolato AB Series B rose 9.5%. Embracer Group AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares gaining 6.6%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index dropped 1.4%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.4%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 1.1%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 1.9%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.8% and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.2% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.1%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.2%, and gold futures were up 0.8%. Bitcoin was down 6.3% to $65,300.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.1% to 99.28.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.8%, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 1.0%, the Swedish krona was up 0.7%, the euro was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was up 0.2%, and the Icelandic krona was up 0.2%.

