Nordic stocks declined Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index decreasing 0.2%

BioArctic AB Series B posted the largest decline during the session, plunging 10.4%, followed by Autostore Holdings Ltd. shares, which fell 5.2%. Shares of Bonheur ASA dropped 5.1%.

Africa Oil Corp. was the biggest leader, adding 3.9%, and Embracer Group AB Series B gained 3.8%. Epiroc AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares gaining 3.5%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 0.8%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, held steady at 4,371.30..

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.1%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.1%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.8%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.1% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were down, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index declining 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 1.5%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.7%, and gold futures were up 0.3%. Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $30,306.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 97.27.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.8%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, the U.S. dollar was down 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.9%, the Danish krone was up 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the euro was up 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.1%.

