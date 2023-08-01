Nordic stocks fell Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.4%.

Iceland Seafood International hf. posted the largest decline during the session, dropping 4.5%, followed by Skel Fjarfestingafelag hf. shares, which declined 4.3%. Shares of EQT AB declined 3.7%.

Electrolux AB Series A was the biggest leader, adding 6.0%, and Vitrolife AB increased 5.1%. Tele2 AB Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares adding 4.4%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index held steady at 2,031.18., while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 0.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 0.5%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI held steady at 1,245.50. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 0.8%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.9% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.4% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index up 0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite Index down 0.0%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.6%, and gold futures were down 1.5%. Bitcoin slipped 1.0% to $28,911.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.6% to 96.87.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.6%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.7%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was down 0.2%, the euro was down 0.2%, the Danish krone was down 0.2%, the Swedish krona was down 0.9%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.9%.

