Nordic stocks dropped Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.5%.

Tele2 AB Series A posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, declining 9.1%, followed by Truecaller AB Series B shares, which fell 7.3%. Shares of Electrolux AB Series A fell 7.2%.

BlueNord ASA was the biggest leader, gaining 8.7%, and New Wave Group AB Series B gained 5.0%. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares adding 4.5%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 1.3%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, held steady at 4,444.99..

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.2%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.3%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.1% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.1% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.4%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 1.3%, while gold futures were up 0.7%. Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $51,023.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.2% to 98.47.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the U.S. dollar was down 0.3%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the Danish krone was up 0.3%, the euro was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was flat.

