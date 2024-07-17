This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in the Nordic region dropped Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 1.8%.

Demant A/S posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, tumbling 14.8%, followed by Zealand Pharma A/S shares, which declined 8.4%. Shares of NEL ASA fell 7.0%.

Vitrolife AB was the biggest leader, rocketing 26.9%, and Munters Group AB rocketed 22.4%. Svenska Handelsbanken Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares gaining 7.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index dropped 4.1%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.6%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.5%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 0.4%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.5% and the FTSE 100 Index gaining 0.3% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.5%, while gold futures were down 0.1%. Bitcoin was down 0.7% to $64,765.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.2% to 98.94.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.6%, the Swedish krona was up 0.4%, the euro was up 0.3%, the Danish krone was up 0.3%, and the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-17-24 1221ET