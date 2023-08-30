Nordic stocks dropped Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.7%.

Orsted A/S posted the largest decline during the session, plunging 24.8%, followed by OX2 AB shares, which declined 9.5%. Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S declined 5.3%.

Lindab International AB was the biggest leader, increasing 5.1%, and Vimian Group AB increased 4.0%. AF Gruppen ASA rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares adding 3.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index dropped 1.5%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.6%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index dropped 0.3%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.4%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.1% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.2%, while gold futures were up 0.3%. Bitcoin slipped 1.6% to $27,150.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.2% to 97.94.

Against the euro, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, the U.S. dollar was down 0.4%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.4%, the Danish krone was up 0.4%, the euro was up 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%.

