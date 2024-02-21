Nordic stocks declined Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.5%.

engcon AB Cl B posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, declining 7.2%, followed by Corem Property Group AB Series B shares, which fell 6.8%. Shares of Nyfosa AB fell 6.6%.

NKT A/S was the biggest leader, gaining 6.4%, and BW LPG Ltd. increased 6.0%. FLSmidth & Co. A/S rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares increasing 5.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index dropped 0.9%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 0.3%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index was flat at 2,414.97., while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.2%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.7% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 1.0%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.6%, while gold futures were down 0.3%. Bitcoin was down 1.6% to $51,200.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 98.55.

Against the euro, the Danish krone was flat, the U.S. dollar was flat, the Norwegian krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.2%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.2%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.2%.

