Nordic stocks gained Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.1%.

OX2 AB was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, adding 4.2%, and SKF AB Series A increased 3.5%. Golden Ocean Group Ltd. rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares rising 3.3%.

Volvo Car AB Series B posted the largest decline, falling 4.9%, followed by Netcompany Group A/S shares, which declined 4.2%. Shares of ISS A/S fell 3.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 0.4%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 0.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.4%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 0.2%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 0.4%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.4% and the FTSE 100 Index adding 0.3% from the previous close.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.6%, while Japan's Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 2.3%, while gold futures were up 0.8%. Bitcoin was down 1.8% to $51,019.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 98.43.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the U.S. dollar was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the euro was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was down 0.2%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.2%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-24 1252ET